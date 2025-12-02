Burnham and Highbridge Men’s Shed member celebrated in Parliament ceremony

Two members of the Burnham and Highbridge Men’s Shed have travelled to the Houses of Parliament to take part in a national awards ceremony.

Shedders Darren Paul and Peter Kelbrick attended the UK Men’s Sheds Association Annual Awards, held in the prestigious surroundings of the Palace of Westminster.

Local man Darren was shortlisted as one of just three finalists for the coveted Shedder of the Year Award.

Reaching this stage against strong national competition was hailed as a tremendous achievement, recognising his commitment to the Burnham and Highbridge Shed and community.

Darren’s nomination reflected his extensive voluntary work, which includes supporting local schools and wildlife charities.

His energy and enthusiasm have been instrumental in driving forward Shed projects, such as the current reorganisation of the group’s facilities. He is also known for the encouragement he gives to fellow Shedders and visiting volunteers.

The Westminster event brought together Shedders from across the UK, offering the chance to share experiences and hear from keynote speakers.

Both Darren and Peter described the day as “unforgettable,” with the historic setting adding to the sense of occasion.

The Burnham and Highbridge Men’s Shed continues to grow as a hub for friendship, skills-sharing and community support, with Darren’s recognition shining a spotlight on the positive impact the group is making locally.