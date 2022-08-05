Local MP James Heappey has started a petition to save a bus service between Wells and Weston.

James Heappey says the 126 service is a “vital lifeline” to many of the most vulnerable people in communities along the Cheddar Valley and he is calling on bus company First not to scrap the service later this year as planned.

He says: “It links communities to doctors surgeries in Wells, Cheddar and Axbridge; the hospital in Weston; schools and colleges along the route; as well as shopping and socialising.”

“First Bus claim the route is no longer profitable but I’ll be pushing them hard on their numbers.”

“Just last week, they were threatening to cut the 173 instead of the 126 so I’m not sure they’re being particularly consistent and I’m determined to get answers.”

“But Somerset and North Somerset Councils do subsidise bus routes in many parts of the county and so if First Bus won’t budge, I need your support to force the councils to step in and save the 126. Please sign and share this with your friends so they sign too.”

Click here to see the petition to Somerset County Council and North Somerset Council