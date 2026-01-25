Local MP Tessa Munt elected chair of ME cross‑party group

Tessa Munt, MP for Wells and rural areas around Burnham-On-Sea, has been elected Chair of the All‑Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME). The group unites MPs and peers to improve outcomes for people living with ME and to advocate for greater research investment and support.

ME is a chronic, debilitating condition that can leave sufferers unable to work and, in many cases, bedbound for long periods. An estimated 1.35 million people in the UK live with ME or ME‑like symptoms.

Ms Munt, who returned to Parliament in July 2024, has been widely praised by campaigners for her support of people living with the condition.

“It is shocking that successive Governments have made so little investment into this condition. I have spoken to many living with ME, and all they want is to be able to work and live full lives,” she said.

The APPG was previously chaired by Jo Platt MP, who will continue as an Officer. The group aims to improve understanding of ME, encourage research into its causes and treatments, and push for better support for patients across the UK.

Ms Munt added: “I am honoured to have been elected as Chair and look forward to working alongside colleagues from across the political spectrum to ensure this condition receives the investment it is long overdue.”