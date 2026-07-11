Local MP Tessa Munt urges incoming PM to prioritise rural communities in devolution plans

Tessa Munt, MP for Wells and rural areas around Burnham-On-Sea, has says the PM-in-waiting must not neglect rural communities in devolution plans.

The Lib Dems are warning that Andy Burnham must change track on his approach to devolution to ensure that rural communities are not left behind.

Tessa Munt wants to ensure that rural communities in Somerset are not neglected, especially when it comes to public transport.

The MP says: “For many rural communities, public transport is sporadic, badly thought out or non-existent.”

“While I broadly support greater devolution, I am deeply concerned that shifting an outpost of Downing Street to Manchester continues to keep Government focused on urban issues.”

“I hope that with a change in Prime Minister comes a change in mindset. Public transport is a key part of connecting rural communities and boosting the economy, it needs greater prioritisation, and I will do all I can to continue to bring it to the attention of the Government.”