Local people are being invited to become part of a new professional theatre production inspired by Berrow beach’s shipwreck The Nornen.

“All Hands!” is a new theatre production inspired by The Nornen, a 19th century shipwreck which lies on the sand.

The show will tell the story of the Norwegian sailing vessel The Nornen, which got caught in the lee of the Lundy Roads as a howling south westerly gale swept up the Bristol Channel in 1897. When 10 men and a dog are caught in the eye of the storm, the theatre show explores how the community saved the day.

“All Hands!” will feature integrated British Sign Language, visual storytelling and live music. It’s being produced by local resident Corrinne Curtis, and will be performed at Marine Cove Gardens in Burnham on 3rd-6th August.

What’s more, the company is looking for local volunteers to tread the boards on the show’s custom-built stage, performing alongside the professional cast.

Working with Community Director Daniel Hawthorne, the community cast will develop their own part during weekly rehearsals at the Princess Theatre & Arts Centre, starting on Tuesday 16th May, 6pm-8pm.

No auditions, and no experience is necessary. For more information including how to get involved, email nornencommunity@gmail.com

Alongside the show, there are a whole host of free, accessible opportunities to build skills through creative workshops including: in-school workshops, learning sea shanties, discovering local stories, unlocking acting tips, contributing to the set and prop making, having a go at being a Town Crier and more.

For more info on the show and the activities surrounding it call 01278 784464 or visit www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk. Free transport, food and BSL support are available for each session, but booking ahead is essential.

“All Hands!” has been made possible with support from Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre & Arts Centre as well as Arts Council England, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Burnham-On-Sea & Highbridge Town Council, Hinkley Point C Community Fund, Somerset Community Foundation and Sedgemoor District Council.