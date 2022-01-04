A popular takeaway pizza service is set to open its first physical store in Berrow this week.

Haverslice Pizzas was launched by George and Kate Havercroft during the first lockdown of 2020 and offered local people a takeaway service during the early days of the pandemic.

George told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week that the new store — near the Berrow Triangle in place of a former fish and chip shop — will open this Friday, January 7th, despite part of nearby Berrow Road closing for major roadworks.

After eventually outgrowing their kitchen and serving up their pizzas fron several converted horseboxes, as reported here, George is now set to expand again with the opening of the new store.

“We have completed a full refurbishment of the building and are on track to open this Friday,” he says.

“We will be offering our full range of home-made pizzas which we started selling in lockdown, with a seasonal specials menu, alongside fries and chicken strips.”

“We will be using a tuk tuk for local deliveries and a couple of cars for deliveries further afield. You will be able to come and collect your pizza by ordering online, or by ordering at the counter or getting deliveries after January 7th.”

He says one of the horsebox-turned pizza kitchens will continue to be located in Brean during the holiday season and the other will do pop-ups across the region for events.

He says the move from a horse box kitchen business to a permanent shop is an “exciting next step, and hopefully the first of many takeaway units for the future.”