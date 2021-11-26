A popular takeaway pizza service which launched last year is set to open its first physical store in Berrow.

Haverslice Pizzas was launched by George and Kate Havercroft during lockdown 2020 and offered local people a takeaway service during the early days of the pandemic.

After eventually outgrowing their kitchen and moving into several converted horseboxes, as we reported here, they are now set to expand again with the opening of a new pizza shop near the Berrow Triangle in place of a former fish and chip shop.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, George Havercroft says preparations for the opening on January 7th, 2022 are on track.

“We are currently undergoing a makeover of the building, which has been empty for nearly two years,” he says.

“We will be offering our full range of home-made pizzas which we started selling in lockdown, with a seasonal specials menu, alongside fries of different flavours and chicken strips.”

“You will be able to come and collect your pizza by ordering online, or by ordering at the counter or getting deliveries after January 7th.”

He says one of the horsebox-turned pizza kitchens will continue to be located in Brean during the holiday season and the other will do pop-ups across the region for events.

He says the move from a horse box kitchen business to a permanent shop is an “exciting next step,” adding: “We started from home and did well out of that which led to us launching the horsebox and then we couldn’t keep up with the demand so bought a second. This is the next step – and hopefully the first of many takeaway units for the future.”