Wildlife carers from the Burnham-On-Sea area have been thanked after rescuing a fox trapped in a building.

Secret World Wildlife Rescue came to the aid of the Royal British Legion in Weston when they reported a fox had been seen looking out of a window.

A Secret World spokesperson says: “We received a call about a fox believed to be trapped in their building. It was spotted looking out of the window by a passer-by.”

“Building work was being carried out and we think the fox somehow slipped in under a partition wall or hole in the floor.”

“One of our volunteer Response Drivers attended and was thankfully able to release it, and it was allowed to go on its way as there were no signs of injury.”

“Thank you very much to the Royal British Legion’s Weston-super-Mare Branch for the lovely certificate of appreciation. It’s always nice to help out another local group and being thanked like this really made our day.”