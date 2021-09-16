The TV classic Dad’s Army comes to the stage in Burnham-On-Sea this month when local residents perform the famous roles.

The production at Burnham’s The Princess Theatre, which is being staged from September 29th to October 2nd, is being overseen by Project Play, a community-based project that offers theatre enthusiasts an opportunity to be involved in a professional local play.

Over 20 local residents are taking part in the performance, which was initially set to be held 18 months ago but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Director Allan Jones told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are all very much looking forward to finally going ahead with the show – it’s a lot of fun.”

“The fact that we have had over 18 months to prepare and rehearse will make the show even more polished.”

“We have a great mix of local people filling the shoes of the famous roles. We have become like an extended family over such a long period of time.”

The cast includes: Capt. Mainwaring is George Clement; Jones is Andy Boult; Sgt Wilson is Mark Banzyk Gee; Fraser is Jimmy Lynch; Godfrey is Steve Finch; Matthew Franklin is Pike; Warden is Paul Williams; Verger John Burnham; Colonel John Rowland; Mrs Pike Michelle Stevens; Mrs Fox Debbie Birkett; Mrs Grey Carol Roberts; Edith Parish Fran Satchwell; Mrs Hart Simone Lynch; and Waitress Amanda Clarke.

Shows will be take place nightly at 7.30pm with an extra 2.30pm matinee on the Saturday October 2nd.

Tickets are available, priced at £17, from The Princess Theatre & Arts Centre Box Office on 01278 784464 or from https://www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk/events/dads-army/