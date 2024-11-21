Local crash victim’s story features in emotional new Police video highlighting dangers of speed

Police are marking this year’s Road Safety Week by releasing a powerful film highlighting the dangers of speed and the human cost of road collisions featuring a tragedy near Burnham-On-Sea.

The film shares the story of Lorraine Barrow, pictured, whose life was tragically cut short in a collision just outside her home between the villages of Mark and Blackford, near Burnham-On-Sea, on 17th September 2020, leaving behind a devastated family and community.

Lorraine, an experienced cyclist, was travelling home from the local school where she worked when she was struck by a car driving at a minimum of 44mph on a road with a 30mph speed limit.

The driver said they were blinded by low sunlight and did not see Lorraine or her bicycle in time to avoid the collision. Lorraine suffered severe head injuries as a result and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lorraine’s husband, Chris Barrow, reflects on the loss of his partner of 38 years, speaking candidly about the grief that follows such a tragedy and urging drivers to take responsibility for road safety by observing speed limits.

The national campaign, led by the road safety charity Brake, is titled “After the crash: Every road victim counts.” The initiative highlights the immense toll of road crashes on families, friends, and entire communities, while calling for the highest standards of care for every road victim.

In Avon and Somerset alone, 46 people have lost their lives on our roads in 2024.

The majority of these deaths, like Lorraine’s, were preventable and linked to the Fatal Five: Speeding, Driving under the influence of drink or drugs, Not wearing a seatbelt, Distractions (such as mobile phone use), Careless or dangerous driving.

Chief Inspector Robert Cheeseman, head of Roads Policing and Road Safety, commented on the importance of this year’s campaign: “The numbers are stark – 46 people have lost their lives on Avon and Somerset’s roads this year alone, and nationally, 1,700 people die every year, with tens of thousands more suffering life-changing injuries.”

“Behind each of these numbers is a family devastated by loss. We’re committed to tackling the leading causes of these fatalities, known as the Fatal Five, through both education and enforcement, to prevent these tragedies from happening.”

“Our officers work tirelessly, both to enforce road laws and to support families affected by collisions, and I’m proud of their dedication to reducing road casualties.”

“We’ve recently added unmarked road safety vans to our fleet, capable of detecting speed, mobile phone, and seatbelt offences. These efforts are part of our ongoing strategy to keep road users safe and hold those who jeopardise lives accountable.”

“During Road Safety Week, we hope to highlight the impact of lives lost and raise awareness of the Fatal Five so that we can, together, create safer roads for everyone.”