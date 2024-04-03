A Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser is set to take on the London Marathon for charity this coming weekend.

Olivia Coles is running the iconic 26.2-mile marathon this Sunday (April 7th) for The Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).,

“Running the London Marathon has always been on my bucket list but I wanted to do it for a charity that has supported either myself or a family member,” she told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“The RNIB had supported my mother-in-law, Liz, since she was diagnosed with Macular Degeneration.”

“They have provided everyday items that have enabled her to continue to live independently and have made life that much easier and continue to do so for many others.”

“Any small or large donation is greatly appreciated.”

“My sister-in-law Sarah at Brent House Farm Shop and Cafe has kindly donated a Hamper and Afternoon Tea for two to help me raise my target and help the RNIB. For every £10 or more donation you get several entries.”

See Olivia’s fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Olivia-Coles1