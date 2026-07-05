Local Scouts launch major fundraising drive ahead of international trips

Three local Scouts are embarking on life‑changing international trips — and they’ve begun a huge fundraising effort to help make their journeys possible.

Fourteen‑year‑old Oliver May has been selected to represent the UK at the World Scout Jamboree in Poland, taking place in July and August 2027.

Meanwhile, thirteen‑year‑old Cameron May and fellow Scout Ethan McCarter have secured places on SomerTrek 27, which will see them travel to Kandersteg International Scout Centre in Switzerland during the same summer.

All three were chosen following a competitive selection process and have each been set significant fundraising targets. Oliver must raise £3,500, while Cameron and Ethan need £2,500 each.

The money not only covers their own participation but also supports less‑fortunate young people, ensuring more Scouts can access these global opportunities.

The boys have already thrown themselves into months of fundraising, completing raffles, fudge sales, cake sales and applying for grants.

They currently have a virtual balloon race running, with balloons taking off at 6am on Friday 7th August and racing for one week.

A sponsored abseil recently took place and a community quiz night will be held at the Burnham‑On‑Sea Scout Hut on Saturday 10th October 2026, with everyone welcome to come along and support their efforts.

Each of the boys has set up fundraising pages and EasyFundraising accounts to help boost donations.

They are appealing for any local businesses or residents who may be able to donate prizes for future raffles or offer sponsorship to assist their ongoing efforts.

The families and Scout leaders have thanked the local companies who have already stepped forward with support, saying the community’s generosity is making a real difference as the boys work towards their international adventures.