A group of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge students have been inspired by a world expert on Tort Law and driverless cars during a visit to their school-based sixth form.

Dr Matthew Channon, of the University of Exeter, met students at The King Alfred School Academy sixth form in Highbridge during a meeting of their Law and Criminology Society.

Dr Channon is co-author of the world’s first textbook on ‘The Law and Autonomous Vehicles’.

Head of Sixth Form Jonathan Gaskell says: “This was an excellent Law Society meeting. Dr Channon is the best in his field and gave the students some great insights into his fascinating sphere.”

He added that the Sixth Form has a formal link with the University of Exeter from whom students receive contextual offers and interested students participate in their Pathways to Law programme.

This includes work placements and an introduction to the English legal system.

The sixth form is still welcoming applications and interested Year 11 students should contact JGaskell@tkasa.org.uk