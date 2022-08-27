Members of Burnham-On-Sea Moose Lodge have given a local boxing club a welcome funding boost.

Titans is a small club based at Southwell House in Highbridge that says it is fighting its way back after the pandemic.

Before the pandemic they had a following of around a dozen members, and now they are casting their net wide in an effort to rebuild and boost numbers.

Qualified boxing coach John Saunders is the main organiser, and when contacted by Burnham-On-Sea Moose Lodge to offer help, he accepted gratefully. Initially, they have provided a cheque for £50 towards running expenses.

Burnham-On-Sea Moose Lodge Secretary Terry Cornelius adds: “I met John a few years ago. This donation is a small offer of help towards Titans restarting, and will in all probability be added to in the future as our group also recovers from the pandemic.”

John thanked Terry for the support, and emphasised how boxing and training assists in a positive contribution to health and wellbeing.

Pictured: The boxing club’s John Saunders and Rhys Lane with Burnham Moose Lodge’s Terry Cornelius (Photo Mike Lang)