Local walking group marks 50 year milestone with celebration event

Sedgemoor Ramblers have marked a major milestone, celebrating 50 years since the group first began exploring the countryside together in 1976.

Members past and present gathered at Woolavington Village Hall for a special anniversary lunch, where Chair John Perry congratulated the group on “50 wonderful years of exploring beautiful places together” and praised the strong camaraderie that has kept the Ramblers thriving for half a century.

The group now has 115 members – including many in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area – and continues to organise walks all year round, mainly at weekends, with extra midweek outings during the summer months.

Many of the walks across Sedgemoor and surrounding areas traditionally end with a well‑earned visit to a café or pub, something members say has become part of the group’s friendly culture.

The celebration brought together long‑standing walkers and newer members, who reminisced about favourite routes on the Quantocks, the Somerset Levels and the Mendip Hills.

The group has also enjoyed walking holidays further afield, with trips across the UK and Europe forming some of its most memorable shared experiences. A celebration cake was cut during the event at the village hall.

Those interested in joining upcoming walks can find details on the group’s programme via the Sedgemoor Ramblers website.