Local wildlife rescue charity founder to welcome supporters at Burnham-On-Sea drop-in event

Supporters of a local wildlife rescue charity are being invited to a Burnham-On-Sea drop-in event to meet its founder.

Pauline Kidner, the founder of Secret World Wildlife Rescue, will be attending the Burnham-On-Sea charity shop in the High Street on Thursday 27th February from 3pm – 7pm.

“This is a chance to meet our founder and get a free signed book,” says a spokesperson.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to hear about the amazing work we do to rescue, rehabilitate, and release wildlife.”

“There will be a free book for every visitor, personally signed by Pauline. Meet members of our education and wildlife care teams and get discounts on all charity shop purchases while enjoying a complimentary hot drink while you browse.” See more here.