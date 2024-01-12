Somerset youth theatre company Re:ACT is seeking new members in Burnham-On-Sea for its upcoming productions.

The group is working on several exciting new shows and projects in 2024 as it celebrates its 15th year.

The local branch rehearses on Mondays from 4.15-6.15pm at The Princess Theatre in Burnham-On-Sea.

Re:ACT Performing & Production Arts provides classes and theatre opportunities for young people acros Somerset, North Somerset and Bristol.

Organiser Natalia Lewis says: “We welcome students aged 4-19 to musical theatre classes, production arts classes and private singing and acting tuition. We do not only create performers, but writers, directors, choreographers and designers.”

“This training is taught by expert, qualified, DBS checked and first aid trained tutors who help to build confidence, increase interpersonal skills and create team players. Our ethos is to combine affordability, inclusivity and high quality, however, RE:ACT Performing & Production Arts’ main aim is to have fun!”

“RE:ACT Performing & Production Arts’ blend of curriculum and industry led training, coupled with it’s own casting agency partner, offers regular workshops with Broadway, West End and other creative professionals, has key links and opportunities with established organisations such as The Tileyard Recording Studios in Kings Cross, London, discounted theatre trips and qualifications for those who wish to take their studies further.”

The cost is £60 per five-week term, spread across a monthly payment plan.