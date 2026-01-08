Long‑serving Burnham Ritz Acoustic Club chairman steps down after 20 years

The Ritz Acoustic Club in Burnham-On-Sea has paid tribute to its long‑serving chairman Rob Brown, who has stepped down after an impressive 20 years in the role.

Rob, who has been at the heart of the club in Victoria Street for two decades, is credited with helping to nurture local musical talent and steering the group through some of its most challenging periods — including the pandemic, when his commitment and determination kept the club active and connected.

Although stepping aside as chairman, Rob will remain on the committee, offering guidance and support to the newly elected chairperson.

A spokesperson from the club told Burnham-On-Sea.com that Rob’s contribution had been “extraordinary,” adding that his dedication to promoting live music and supporting performers has left a lasting legacy. “His Herculean efforts, especially during the pandemic, make him a very hard act to follow,” they said.

To mark the club’s appreciation for his service, Rob was presented with vouchers for La Vela, while his wife Lorraine received a bouquet in recognition of the support she has given him throughout his years. The club says it looks forward to continuing its work with Rob still involved behind the scenes.