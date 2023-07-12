A long-running art club in a village near Burnham-On-Sea is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The East Huntspill Art Club meets fortnightly on Wednesdays in the village hall with over a dozen regular members, including one artist who is celebrating her 99th birthday this month.

Ve Skinners, 98, who specialises in water colours, is a founder member of the group and says: “It’s a lovely informal, social club with a friendly group of people.”

Secretary Brian Freestone adds: “We welcome all abilities and have had visiting artists over the years giving us demonstrations of their work.”

“Our meetings are help in a relaxed, informal, non-critical environment with refreshments. There is a small charge of £2 per person to cover the hire of the hall.”

The next gathering will be held from 2-4pm on July 26th.