Long-running bakery shop shuts down in Burnham-On-Sea town centre

A long-running bakery shop in the centre of Burnham-On-Sea has abruptly closed down this week as the company ceases trading and closes its stores across the region.

The Crusty Cob, which employs 102 people, has branches in Burnham-On-Sea, Exeter, Exmouth, Ottery St Mary, Honiton, Budleigh Salterton and Tiverton.

The firm said the Burnham-On-Sea High Street store was shutting with immediate effect on Tuesday (March 4th).

A message left in the Burnham shop window by the departing staff stated simply: “As from today Tues 4th March The Crusty Cob will cease trading. Thank you for your support.”

In a statement, The Crusty Cob’s directors Neil Tubbs, Howard Tubbs and Trudy Tubbs told Burnhan-On-Sea.com: “It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the closing of our family business, The Crusty Cob (Creations) Ltd. After 55 years of operation and 4 generations of the Tubbs family, the 3 directors have made this difficult decision to close our doors. Our last day of business was on Tuesday March 4th, 2025.”

“The current state of bakery manufacturing, a shrinking customer base in the high street, inflation, energy costs along with wage and National Insurance increases have all contributed to this decision.”

“Moreover, our industry has been in a constant downturn, making it increasingly difficult to sustain our business.”

They add: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank our workforce of over one hundred employees for their tireless effort and work. Many have been with us for over 30 years, and we are very grateful for their loyalty and commitment to our company. We could not have traded for this long without their hard work and dedication.”

“We would also like to express our appreciation to our customers for their loyalty and support over the years.”

“While we are saddened by the closure of The Crusty Cob, we are grateful for the memories, relationships, and experiences we have gained throughout the years. We will cherish these. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of our journey.”

Burnham-On-Sea has two other bakery outlets in the High Street with Winnie’s and Greggs both nearby.