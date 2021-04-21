A long-running Burnham-On-Sea angling shop in the town centre has fully re-opened in new bigger premises.

Burnham Angling in Regent Street initially closed down last Spring when long-time owner Bob Edmonds retired, but the shop re-opened in October when local angling enthusiast Dean Baxter took it over.

Dean has relaunched the business following the latest Covid lockdown in Burnham’s Victoria Street in place of the former Secret World Wildlife Rescue shop.

Dean told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We’ve moved to a more prominent location in the town centre to give us space to be able to introduce a wider range of stock lines and also cater to more local angling needs.”

Along with bait, tackle and fishing equipment, Burnham Angling also sells angling clothing and accessories.

The shop is open Monday-Friday 9am-4pm, Saturdays 6.30am-2pm; and Sundays 6.30am-2pm around demand.