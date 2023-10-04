A long-running Burnham-On-Sea town centre shop which offers a clothing repairs and alteration service is celebrating its 25th year of business.

Sew and Sew in Burnham’s Cross Street is a popular local service run by Jenny Mitchell, 80, pictured here.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Jenny says: “A huge thank you goes to my wonderful loyal customers for all their support over the past two and a half decades.”

“It’s always great to see so customers who keep returning – I enjoy the company while helping them with repairs and alterations.”

She adds that her unique service help people save money by avoiding the need to buy new clothes.

Jenny has also knitted many children’s toys at the shop over the years which she sells to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

A Burnham-On-Sea Chamber of Trade spokesman said: “Congratulations go to Jenny on this milestone! It’s great to see this business doing so well in providing a much-valued, unique local service. Sew and Sew is one of the many great range of independent shops in Burnham-On-Sea town centre.”