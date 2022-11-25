A long-running pet shop in Burnham-On-Sea town centre is celebrating its 40th year of business this week.

The Pet Shop in The High Street is marking the big milestone by thanking its customers for their support and giving out free animal treats.

Owner June Fisher, pictured with staff member Andrea Leigh, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “A big thank you goes to all our many regular customers for their loyal support over the decades.”

“I took over the shop 40 years ago after being a customer here myself for years – the shop provides a valued service for many pet owners in the Burnham area.”

“We have expanded the product range over the years and have a wide variety for all pets’ needs.”

June adds: “There aren’t many shops in Burnham that have been running this long – it’s only GW Hurleys that have been running longer than us!”

She adds that one of the shop’s main attractions is Timmy, their resident African Grey Parrot who often speaks to customers as they pass by.

“Timmy is a much-loved attraction – he’s 28 years old and some people don’t come here to buy, just to see him as he is so vocal and friendly!”