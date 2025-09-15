Long-running Maisey’s bakery in Highbridge celebrates 140th anniversary milestone

The team at Maisey’s bakery in Highbridge have this week begun celebrations for a major milestone.

Maisey’s was established in 1885 and has been trading in Highbridge’s Market Street since 1980. It is well known for its freshly baked bread and bread rolls, all baked on the premises, plus cakes, buns, pies and pasties.

The long-running bakery, which employs 18 people, is celebrating 140 years of business this year – and 45 years in Highbridge.

Maisey’s owners Naomi and Ben Hambidge, pictured, also opened a bakery shop in Burnham-On-Sea in April, as reported here, at the premises previously occupied by The Crusty Cob.

Naomi told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week as staff gathered to mark the occasion: “This is a major milestone for us – and a huge thank you goes to all our wonderful loyal customers for their support over the years.”

She added that on October 1st they will be starting celebrations for a month. “We will have balloons set up in both shops with cake to give away to our customers in Highbridge. There will also be special offers on popular cakes and some that were popular back in the day.”

Naomi has worked at the bakery for 15 years, starting there as a teenager, and says they pride themselves on great customer service and quality fresh baked products.

Julie Willoughby, whose maiden name was Maisey, was among those celebrating the milestone alongside her husband Steve this week, pictured below.

She says: “My brother started this shop and my parents were in Berrow. The firm originated near Bath 140 years ago – my brother went to Berrow, my uncle to Othery and another uncle went to Fivehead. This and Burnham are the only shops remaining because Naomi and Ben have kept it going and put in so much work. I’m very proud of them keeping the tradition going.”