A long-running shopping centre in Burnham-On-Sea is celebrating its 40th anniversary this month.

Burnham Shopping Centre in the High Street was set up in 1983, growing from a single stall run by owner Satnam Singh and his wife Simro Kaur.

The centre sells a wide range of products from clothing and gifts to bric-a-brac and mobile phone products.

“40 years is quite a milestone – we’ve come from being a small market trader to a whole building of many products,” says Satnam, pictured.

“The centre has grown over the past 40 years with the addition of a mezzanine floor and a lift to open up extra floor space.”

“Like every business, there have been ups and downs in recent years but we have built up a loyal base of customers and it’s great to see them regularly coming back.”

“We have customers who frequently visit us from 15-20 miles around. We thank them and all our wonderful customers for their support.”

A Burnham Chamber of Trade spokesperson said this week: “Congratulations go to Satnam, Simro and Raj on this milestone. It’s great to see local shops like this doing well and we wish them continuing success for many years to come.”

The Shoppping Centre is on the site of Burnham’s former Woolworths store and the old Electric Theatre building.