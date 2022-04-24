A long-serving Burnham-On-Sea Police PCSO is leaving the force after 21 years of service.

PCSO Sam Piers, pictured, completed her final shift on Sunday (April 24th) at Burnham Police Station.

She is leaving to take on a new job outside of the police in the local area and says she will miss the role.

”It has been a very busy 21 years and I thank all those in the community who have welcomed me over that time – I have made so many friends across the area,” she said.

Sam is due to receive a long service medal from the force later in the year alongside two other officers from Burnham-On-Sea Police Station.