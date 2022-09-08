Annie Maw, Lord-Lieutenant of Somerset, has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after her sad death.

She said: “We have lost one of the greatest people of our age. On behalf of the people of Somerset, I would like to offer my most sincere sympathy to her family who, we must remember, have lost a beloved, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.”

“As a nation, we too, have lost a person without whom life will never be the same. We must now repay her trust by acting with the dignity and respect which she would have expected and which she deserves.”

“During her long life she has set us an exemplary example of devoted service to us all within the Commonwealth. Against so many odds, her message has always been one of peace, unity and partnership.”

“We have been immeasurably privileged to have her as our Queen and Sovereign for so many years. We now wish to welcome and support her son, Charles, as our King. From the people of Somerset, Long Live the King.”

Pictured: Annie Maw, Lord-Lieutenant of Somerset, with The Queen during her visit to Somerset in March 2019