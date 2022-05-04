Somerset’s Lord Lieutenant Annie Maw is to dedicate the second leg of her Jubilee Jaunt to Somerset Day “to honour not only Her Majesty but also our fantastic county.”

Annie broke her back in a horse riding accident 20 years ago resulting in paraplegia, but she won’t let life in a wheelchair get in the way of her tribute to The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

She has begun seven days of journeys – each ten miles long – across Somerset, each accompanied by young people taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh Award.

It started last month from Steart Marshes and on Monday May 9th the second leg will be in the Chard/Ilminster area. And once again the Lord Lieutenant will be accompanied by students taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme.

Today Annie said: “My ambition is to celebrate the Queen’s 70 glorious years as our monarch and to dedicate this as a Somerset tribute to her on her Platinum Jubilee.”

“I am very excited to be doing this with young people, and it seems right that they should be those participating in the scheme which was so close to the heart of Her Majesty’s dear late husband.”

“And this leg will have an extra significance because it is happening two days before Somerset Day on May 11th so I shall be flying a Somerset flag from my buggy for the whole journey.”

The latest leg of the Jubilee Jaunt sets off from Holyrood Academy in Chard at 9am where the Lord Lieutenant will be met by 30 students, Headteacher Dave MacCormick, as well as Chard’s Town Crier, who will ensure a rousing send off.

The route will then take in Chard’s main street and Guildhall, Avishayes Primary School, before moving off through Donyatt, then Ilminster, ending up at Dillington House (around 2pm) for a final guard of honour from the students.

Deputy Lieutenant Chris Davies, who is organising the adventure, said the Jubilee Jaunt was an ideal way to show what the monarchy means to the people of Somerset.

“I hope people will turn out on each of the legs of the journey to support our Lord Lieutenant. For logistical reasons it won’t be possible to take other members of the public along the route – but it will be lovely if people could cheer her along the way. This is a special year for Her Majesty and we want this to be a special event.”