The main road between Mark and Wedmore was closed on Tuesday (January 17th) after a lorry slid into a ditch in the icy conditions.

Burnham-On-Sea Police were called to Blackford Road, where the lorry was stuck between Wedmore and Hugh Sexey School, as pictured above.

A commercial recovery service was called to the scene to remove the stricken vehicle.

Police have warned motorists in the Burnham-On-Sea area to take extra care this week during the icy conditions.

It comes after a double-decker bus overturned near Cannington on Tuesday, leaving dozens of passengers hurt.

A van also partially overturned in a ditch in East Huntspill at the weekend.

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: