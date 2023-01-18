The main road between Mark and Wedmore was closed on Tuesday (January 17th) after a lorry slid into a ditch in the icy conditions.

Burnham-On-Sea Police were called to Blackford Road, where the lorry was stuck between Wedmore and Hugh Sexey School, as pictured above.

A commercial recovery service was called to the scene to remove the stricken vehicle.

Police have warned motorists in the Burnham-On-Sea area to take extra care this week during the icy conditions.

It comes after a double-decker bus overturned near Cannington on Tuesday, leaving dozens of passengers hurt.

A van also partially overturned in a ditch in East Huntspill at the weekend.