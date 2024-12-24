10.6 C
Tue Dec 24, 2024
News

‘Lucky’ barn owl rescued after getting trapped in a kite line

A barn owl tangled up in a kite line has been rescued and released by animal carers from the Burnham-On-Sea area.

The team at Secret World Wildlife Rescue was called out to help the stricken bird, pictured here. 

“We received a call about a Barn Owl tangled in a kite line in Bristol where the kite string was wrapped around a tree, and the owl had become ensnared by the tip of its wing while flying,” says a spokesperson for the charity.

“Realising the urgency, we dispatched one of our response drivers to rescue the owl. By the time they arrived, another rescuer had already taken the owl to a local veterinary practice. We were later contacted to provide further rehabilitation.”

“The owl was given antibiotics, and although there was swelling under both wings, we are pleased to report there were no fractures. It also had a bruised cere – the fleshy area around its nostrils – but was able to fly and exhibit normal behaviours.”

“After a few weeks of rehabilitation, allowing the swelling to subside and muscle strength to return, we were thrilled to release the owl back into the garden where it was found.”

“This rescue highlights the critical importance of removing litter, as it can have devastating impacts on wildlife. This was one very lucky Barn Owl.”

