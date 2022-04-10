The driver of a horsebox had a lucky escape after suffering a blowout on the M5 in Somerset on Saturday, April 9th.

Special constables from Avon and Somerset Police’s road policing unit were called to the scene.

A lane closure was put in place after the driver kept control of the vehicle and horsebox, then pulled over onto the hard shoulder.

A spokesman for the force’s Special Constables said: “RPU Specials out on the M5 southbound.” “Lane 1 closure after a horsebox suffered a serious blow out. Driver kept control though.”