Lympsham artist hosts vibrant exhibition inspired by African adventure

A vibrant exhibition inspired by an African adventure is set to take place this weekend at Heron’s Dyke Art Studio in Lympsham, near Burnham-On-Sea, led by local artist and tutor Liz Rayner.

Liz travelled through Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa, returning with a wealth of inspiration that shaped the creative direction of her art classes.

She encouraged her students—ranging in age from 9 to 80—to explore the theme of “Africa” through a wide variety of media.

The response was so enthusiastic that the theme extended well into the summer term.

Visitors to the exhibition can expect to see a rich and diverse collection of work, including drawings in graphite, pastel and coloured pencil, paintings in watercolour, acrylic and gouache, and imaginative collages made from mixed media and recycled materials.

There will also be ceramic animals, seedcases, and expressive portraits in clay and other sculptural forms. Liz herself will be exhibiting a beautifully illustrated journal documenting her African travels, alongside a stunning photographic collection.

The exhibition will be open to the public on Saturday, September 13th from 10am to 12.30pm and again from 2.30pm to 5pm, and on Sunday, September 14th from 2.30pm to 5pm. Entry is free, and the event is designed to celebrate the students’ creative journey and showcase the breadth of their work.

Heron’s Dyke Art Studio is located at the very end of South Road in Lympsham, behind Lower Farmhouse, with plenty of parking available. Liz Rayner, Founder and Tutor at the studio, says she’s already wondering where the next adventure might take them.

For more information, call 01934 750492 or visit Heron’s Dyke Art Studio on Facebook.