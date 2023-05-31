Lympsham community shop is set to celebrate 25 years of serving the village next month.

The shop is organising a celebration party on Wednesday 5th July to mark the big milestone.

“There will be a slice of cake for every customer, a chance to share memories from the last twenty-five years, and catch up with all our volunteers and staff,” says David Smith, Chair, Lympsham Community Shop.

A birthday raffle will also be drawn and a survey will be run to ensure that the shop continues to meet local needs.

“In the afternoon the party will focus on the children, our youngest supporters, and as well as more cake there will be face painting, nail varnish, hair braids and much more all accompanied by disco music. Everybody is welcome!”

In 1998 the only shop in the village of Lympsham was threatened with closure on the retirement of its owner.

This would have resulted in great inconvenience to residents of the village and particularly those without access to transport to the towns of Burnham or Weston super mare. The village community rallied around and the Lympsham village shop was saved as a community asset to serve local people.

For twenty five years the shop has been a hub for the community and is staffed by a team of volunteers from the village who always have time for a chat. This community spirit has ensured that the shop has a loyal customer base.

During the pandemic deliveries of food were organised to local residents while the shop remained open as a critical supplier. However, despite its success it remains a commercial challenge to keep a small shop operating seven days a week and we value all opportunities to enhance the public profile.