Lympsham WI’s annual carol singing night-time tour of the village had an extra helper this year.

Whizzy, a Dartmoor pony, pulled a carriage decorated with Christmas lights to transport Father Christmas and one of his little elves on the caroling tour.

Despite a biting cold wind and heavy rain, more than 15 singers braved the conditions to sing carols throughout the village.

While Santa dispensed bags of sweets to children at the houses they visited, the carolers collected more than £200 in donations from residents.

The collection was held on behalf of the Somerset Levels RDA Carriage-Driving Group for the Disabled, a group where Whizzy is a qualified pony for the disabled.

Event organiser and President of Lympsham WI, Angela York, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I was thrilled to see so many of our members – and their friends and children – turn out on such a cold and wet night.”

“Together, we managed to raise more than £220 from the generosity of Lympsham residents for Whizzy’s local group, which provides carriage-driving therapy for clients suffering a wide range of disabilities, from amputations and strokes to learning difficulties,” she added.

Having been a long-standing traditional feature, Lympsham WI’s annual night-time carol-singing tour was revived three years ago, after a gap of several years.

The event began when the carolers and Father Christmas met with Whizzy at the Lympsham sports pavilion. From there, they followed “Whizzy’s” twinkling lights and tinkling sleigh-bells throughout the village for two hours.

“Despite the weather, this was such a memorable evening,” added Angel.