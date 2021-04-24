Two lanes of the M5 at Burnham-On-Sea were closed this afternoon (Saturday, April 24th) following a collision in which a car crashed into the central reservation.

The incident occurred on the northbound carriageway next to junction 22 for Burnham-On-Sea.

Highways England’s traffic cameras showed the collision, pictured here, before the incident was cleared at around 4pm and traffic started to flow again as normal.

Queues of traffic built up on the approach to the incident and along roads from Burnham and Highbridge leading to the Edithmead roundabout.

Highways England asked motorists to consider alternative routes until it was successfully cleared.