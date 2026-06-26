M5 re-opens after closure between Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater due to overhead power cable issues

Motorists are experiencing long delays on the M5 due to an earlier closure through Somerset this afternoon (Friday June 26th) while overhead power cables underwent emergency assessment.

The motorway was closed in both directions between junction 22 for Burnham-On-Sea and junction 23 for Bridgwater North, said National Highways with long delays in both directions between Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater.

A National Highways spokesperson says “National Grid infrastructure assessments are ongoing.”

It follows overnight thunderstorms passing through the Burnham-On-Sea area when lightning strikes were reported.

Traffic cameras show huge queues on either side of the area, with workmen between the two junctions.

There are long delays of queuing traffic on alternative routes such as the A38.

A Police spokesperson said: “

Motorists are urged to delay travel on the M5 if possible due to eight-mile tailbacks following the earlier closure between junctions 22 (Burnham-on-Sea) and 23 (Dunball).

Damaged high voltage electricity infrastructure posed a potential risk to traffic.

Police supported National Grid to get their equipment to the scene, with National Highways traffic officers managing traffic, and the closure was lifted at 3pm.“

”Given the Red Heat Health warning currently in force, delays of almost two hours, and the increased traffic on the A38 diversion route we advise avoiding or delaying travel when possible. If you must travel, please ensure you take extra supplies of water and any necessary medication.”