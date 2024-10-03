M5 closed between Burnham-On-Sea and Weston after serious collision

The M5 motorway between Burnham-On-Sea and Weston is closed this afternoon (Thursday October 3rd) following a crash.

National Highways said: “The M5 is closed southbound between J21 (Weston-Super-Mare) and J22 (Burnham-On-Sea) due to a serious collision.”

“Traffic has also been stopped on the northbound carriageway to allow for Air Ambulance arrival.”

A Police spokeswoman confirmed: “We were called at 1.37pm to reports of a serious collision involving a motorbike and van on the southbound carriageway of the M5 between junctions 21 (Weston-super-Mare) and 22 (Burnham-On-Sea).”

“Emergency services are in attendance and have closed the motorway in both directions. We would encourage motorists to seek alternative routes.”

“If you witnessed the collision or have any information which could help our investigation, call 101 and quote reference 5224260872.”

Diversion routes are in operation with delays building on alternative routes including the A38.