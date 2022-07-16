An oil spillage closed the M5 southbound at Bridgwater on Saturday (July 16th), causing tailbacks towards Burnham-On-Sea’s junction 22.

National Highways said “the fuel spillage had spread over a long distance and needed to be treated before the carriageway could be reopened safely.”

The disruption led to three hours of delays for motorists and came as many people travelled through the area during the warm weather. The M5 closed around 4.50pm and fully opened by 6.50pm.

Avon and Somerset Police, along with National Highway Traffic Officers, were assisting with traffic management.