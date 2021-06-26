Police have issued an appeal for information after a fatal collision on the M5 in Somerset on Saturday morning.

The M5 southbound was closed between junction 24 at Bridgwater and junction 25 for Taunton for over seven hours following the 4am crash.

Two lanes re-opened shortly after 11am, but there were long delays of up to ten miles on the approach stretching back to Burnham-On-Sea’s junction 22.

A statement from Avon and Somerset Police says: “Police were called just after 4am on Saturday 26th June to a single-vehicle collision on the M5 southbound.”

“It happened between junctions 24 for Bridgwater and 25 for Taunton. Sadly the passenger of a black Audi died at the scene.”

“The driver was arrested at the scene but has been taken to hospital with injuries not believed life-threatening or life-changing.”

“Anyone who was travelling along that stretch of the motorway who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage which could help the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting reference 5221142767.”