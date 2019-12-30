Motorists in the Burnham-On-Sea area faced queues of up to seven miles following a crash on the M5 on Monday (December 30th).

A four-vehicle collision occurred at just before 11.30am, closing one lane on the northbound carriageway between junctions 23 for Bridgwater North and 22 for Burnham-On-Sea.

Highways England said motorists faced long delays as emergency services dealt with the incident and moved debris onto hard shoulder.

A Police spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com there had been no serious injuries in the incident.