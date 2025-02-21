12.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Feb 21, 2025
M5 emergency repairs left long delays between Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea
News

M5 emergency repairs left long delays between Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

M5 near Burnham-On-Sea

M5 motorway drivers were caught in miles of queues between Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater on Friday (February 21st) while emergency repair work was carried out.

One lane was closed northbound between Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea to allow for roadworks in the area.

National Highways maps showed slow moving traffic for six miles. There was also heavy congestion between junctions between junctions 23 and 22 on the northbound carriageway, causing delays of around 35 minutes in the area. The repairs were completed during the late afternoon.

Burnham-On-Sea businesses hit out at Somerset Council plans to raise town parking charges
National Lottery says mystery Somerset player has won £120,000

