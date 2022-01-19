Police say a man has sadly died following an incident on the M5 overnight between Burnham-On-Sea and Weston.

The motorway’s northbound carriageway has fully re-opened after being closed for over 12 hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.

“We were called at 10.35pm on Tuesday 18 January to reports of a man falling from a bridge over the motorway near Banwell and being struck by a number of vehicles,” says a Police spokesman.

“Police and paramedics attended, but sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene.”

“Our enquiries are at an early stage but his death is not believed to be suspicious.”

“Although the formal identification process has yet to be completed, the man’s next of kin has been notified. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

The M5 was shut northbound between junctions 22 (Burnham-on-Sea) and 21 (Weston-super-Mare) while emergency services were at the scene and collision investigation work was carried out.

Both the M5 and A371 have been reopened.

“We’re grateful for the public’s patience while we dealt with this incident.”

“We’d ask any drivers who may have seen what happened, or were driving along the M5 or A371 last night and may have dashcam footage that could assist our enquiries, to call 101 and give reference number 5222014303.”