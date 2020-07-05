The M5 Sedgemoor Services near Burnham-On-Sea have fully re-opened this weekend with extra safety measures in place to keep visitors safe.

Perspex screens have been installed everywhere on the fronts of food and shop serving areas, alongside other measures to protect staff and customers.

Paul Hutson, from Roadchef, says: “The last few months during lockdown saw our traffic drop by over 90% and we were very quiet.”

“Recently, with the easing of the restrictions we have started to see an increase and we are very looking forward business picking up from this weekend.”

He says that he is keen to reassure travellers that it’s safe to visit thanks to the extra measures.

“We have a one-way system in place to keep people apart and social distanced and we have got plastic screens around the till areas.”

“We’ve also a new cleaning regime in place where the contact services are being cleaned every 20 minutes along with toilets. The showers are cleaned in between uses so we have put full provisions in place.”