Emergency services are at the scene of a fatal collision that has closed part of the M5 in Somerset today (Monday 20th July).

The southbound carriageway is closed between junctions 19 (Portishead) and 21 (Weston-super-Mare).

Officers were called at about 4.30am to a report of a pedestrian in the southbound carriageway.

“They found an injured man just south of junction 20 (Clevedon). He had been struck by a vehicle and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene,” says a spokesman.

“His immediate next of kin have been informed. The driver involved has been spoken to by officers.”

If you witnessed the incident, have dashcam footage which could help or any other information get in touch quoting reference 5220160731.

“We would like to thank motorists for their patience while collision investigators examine the scene, which is expected to be in place for some time yet.”