M5 through Somerset closing for 38 nights between Taunton and Bridgwater

Somerset’s M5 motorway is set to close in both directions between J25 (Taunton) and J23 (Dunball) for several nights this summer.

National Highways has announced a programme of overnight closures on the M5 in Somerset starting in June as part of a scheme to resurface a stretch of motorway between Taunton and Bridgwater.

Starting with repairs on the southbound carriageway, these works will be phased from June until early August, with a total of 38 nights of closures in this period.

M5 closed between Taunton and Bridgwater

From Sunday, June 14 – Tuesday, July 14 – the M5 will be fully closed southbound between junctions J23 (Dunball) and J25 (Taunton) from 8pm – 6am – including the Junction 24 entry slip road.

From Sunday, July 19 – Thursday, July 30 – the M5 will be fully closed southbound between junctions J23 (Dunball) and J24 (Huntworth Interchange) from 9pm – 6am. Again, all three lanes of the carriageway will be closed, including the Junction 24 exit slip road.

From Sunday, August 2 – Thursday, August 6 – the M5 will be fully closed northbound between junctions J24 (Huntworth Interchange) and J23 (Dunball) from 8pm – 6am.

A signed diversion route will be in place during all closures. The road will be open as usual during the day, National Highways has confirmed.

This work has been scheduled to follow Somerset Council’s concrete renewal scheme at Junction 26 and the Chelston link road. National Highways is working on several maintenance schemes in the south west, including road marking and stud replacement between junctions 22 at Burnham-On-Sea and 31 and drainage works near Junction 26 of the M5 (Wellington).

This work, which began to “improve drainage and alleviate flooding” along the M5 Motorway near Junction 26 (Wellington), was due to be completed by the Summer of 2026. This was paused after dormice were identified on site.

This work is still pending a successful application for a European Protective Species Licence from Natural England. The National Highways website states that ‘closures can change at short notice’.