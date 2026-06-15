M5 was closed between Burnham and Bridgwater for bridge incident

Motorists faced long delays on the M5 motorway between Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater on Monday evening (June 15th) due to a Police incident.

Traffic was held on the M5 in both directions from around 5.20pm to 6.45pm during the busy commute due to the incident.

A Police spokesperson said: “We closed a stretch of the M5 motorway in both directions between junctions 23 (Dunball) and 22 (Burnham) due to an incident on Newbridge Lane overbridge, East Huntspill.”

Police urged drivers to seek alternative routes and traffic monitoring service, Inrix, said: “All traffic was temporarily held and there was stationary traffic due to police incident on M5 in both directions from J22 (Burnham-On-Sea) to J23 A39 (Bridgwater North).”

Traffic was moving again by 6.30pm.