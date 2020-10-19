Five ladies from Brent Knoll, East Brent and Burnham-On-Sea laced up their walking boots to take on a 15-mile walk, raising funds for Macmillan.

Karen Phillips, Di Phillips, Genevieve Drinkwater, Kate Tudor and Sandra Rees walked from Weston to West Huntspill, completing the 15 miles in an impressive time of just over four hours, raising over £500.

Genevieve Drinkwater, the charity’s Senior Fundraising Manager, said: “With the lack of events happening this year, the ‘Mighty Miles’ virtual event was perfect, and it meant they could choose their own route and timings and end up at the pub of their choice!”

Karen Phillips, who co-ordinated the walk, added: “The next Mighty Miles hike is already being planned and we hope to include a stop at Douglas Macmillan’s birthplace in Castle Cary to see his blue plaque.”

The charity says it is forecasting a £175m loss in fundraising income by the end of 2022, equating to around 3000 nurses, and is urging people to get involved to do whatever they can.

If you’d like to sign up to the Mighty Miles challenge, you find out more here: https://mightymiles.macmillan. org.uk/