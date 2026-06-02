Magician to bring family magic show to Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre

Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre and Arts Centre will be filled with mystery and wonder this week when master magician Danny Hunt arrives for a family show on Friday 5th June.

Described as “a fun-filled evening with lots of magic for all ages,” the performance, which begins at 7.30pm, promises an evening of illusions, sleight of hand and interactive magic suitable for all ages.

Danny, a long‑standing member of the world‑famous Magic Circle, will lead audiences into what organisers describe as “a world of mystery, magic and wonder” as he blends classic stage magic with mind‑bending mentalism.

Families can expect breath‑taking visual tricks, audience participation from the comfort of their seats, and moments designed to leave spectators questioning how the impossible has unfolded before their eyes. The show is billed as an immersive experience where children and adults become part of the performance.

Tickets are priced at £16.50 for adults and £13.50 for under‑16s, available via the Princess Theatre website here.