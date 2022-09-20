Police say three people were hurt following a collision that left the main road through Brean closed on Tuesday (September 20th).

Police, ambulances and an air ambulance were called to the village’s South Road following reports of a collision between a car and two pedestrians at around 2.30pm.

A Police spokesperson said: “A man was taken to hospital by the air ambulance with potentially life-threatening injuries. A woman was also treated by ambulance for minor injuries. The driver also sustained minor injuries.”

The road was closed in both directions with diversions in place while emergency services attend.

The dashcam photos above show motorists being diverted by Police at the junction with Brean Leisure Park.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Burnham Police on 101.