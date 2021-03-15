Diversions are in place this week while the main road through the village of Mark near Burnham-On-Sea is closed for roadworks.

Somerset Highways says Mark Road will be closed from today (Monday 15th March) until Thursday 18th March.

The closure will allow Bristol Water to carry out new water connection works.

A signed diversion route is in place, below. The County County’s recommended diversion route is shown in purple.

For any further information about this closure, contact Bristol Water on 0345 7023797, quoting reference: ttro437683SE – Mark Road, Mark.